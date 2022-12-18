Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $206.88 million and approximately $33.26 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.06 or 0.05408091 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00487565 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,834.57 or 0.28888462 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

