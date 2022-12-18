Tenset Trading Down 30.8% This Week (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Tenset token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00004800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $146.92 million and approximately $242,205.02 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $905.06 or 0.05408091 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00487565 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,834.57 or 0.28888462 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,884,792 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

