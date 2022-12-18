Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Hits $2.29

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00013690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $38.78 million and approximately $926,153.71 worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars.

