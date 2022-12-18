G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0017

G999 (G999) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,871.56 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00071036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021786 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

