Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $47.81 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Ark has a market capitalization of $47.81 million and $33.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001682 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00026096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004311 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005160 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,825,278 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

