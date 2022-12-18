DigiByte Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.98 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $129.98 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,737.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00382564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.00859010 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00095880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00612302 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00269903 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,879,903,537 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.