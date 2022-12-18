CUBE Hits 24 Hour Volume of $710.44 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUBE token can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $41.73 million and $710.44 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CUBE

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

