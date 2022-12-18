Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.11 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.42-$4.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FL. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE FL opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.42.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

