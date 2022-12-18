Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Atkore by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

