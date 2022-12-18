Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.

Atkore Stock Up 0.8 %

ATKR stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. Atkore has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $42,940,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 157,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 103,161 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

