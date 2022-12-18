Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Entergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Entergy by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.15. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

