Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after buying an additional 807,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCID. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 24.25.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.39. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.18 and a 52 week high of 47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is 11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.25.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

