Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Stock Down 0.4 %

RMBS stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -161.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

