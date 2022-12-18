DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after buying an additional 419,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,844,000 after buying an additional 377,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after buying an additional 437,235 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,186,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 1.1 %

AMETEK stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.43.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.