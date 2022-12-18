Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,433 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $246.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

