Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $24.06 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $24,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.60.

SBA Communications stock opened at $280.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.20 and its 200 day moving average is $305.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

