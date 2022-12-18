Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 32,339 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $28,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,218,000 after buying an additional 947,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,365,000 after buying an additional 357,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,250,000 after buying an additional 345,001 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

