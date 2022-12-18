Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $32.84 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $32,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $133.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.