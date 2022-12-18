Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,277 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $121.65 and a 52-week high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

