Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Boosted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Masco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Masco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

