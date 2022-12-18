Short Interest in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Grows By 10.9%

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $81.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Maximus will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,657 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Stories

