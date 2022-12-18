Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 167 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Allstate by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $131.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.46 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average of $126.82.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -239.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.