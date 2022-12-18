Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $17.21 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,026 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 3.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth about $76,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.22 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

