Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,610,000 after buying an additional 124,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $149.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

