Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $814,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
KMB opened at $135.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
