Acropolis Investment Management LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $100.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

