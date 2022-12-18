iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Boosted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,569 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615,322 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350,838 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,222,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

HDV stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76.

