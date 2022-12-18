Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Up 11.2% in November

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 134.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 93.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

FBRT stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 58.30 and a quick ratio of 58.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.89%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

