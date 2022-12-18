The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Reduced by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

