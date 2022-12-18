Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Increases By 10.7%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSMGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cosmos stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Cosmos has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

In other Cosmos news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 801,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,781.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,135,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,483,965.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSMGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cosmos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.

