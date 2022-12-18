Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Increases By 10.7%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cosmos Stock Up 178.9 %

Cosmos stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Cosmos has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cosmos

In other Cosmos news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 801,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,781.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,135,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,483,965.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cosmos

Cosmos Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cosmos Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cosmos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.

