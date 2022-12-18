Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells 5,929 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,551,000 after buying an additional 1,679,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,199,000 after buying an additional 1,070,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,605,000 after buying an additional 1,024,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.