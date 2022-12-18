Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,574 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.9% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $218.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.39 and a 200-day moving average of $238.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

