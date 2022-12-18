Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Up 10.8% in November

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arconic Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE ARNC opened at $22.02 on Friday. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arconic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. StockNews.com cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Arconic

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 319.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at $39,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

