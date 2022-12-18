Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,428 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $146.30 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

