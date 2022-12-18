HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Increased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $239.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average is $205.80. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

