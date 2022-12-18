Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for about 1.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $100.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.39. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.