Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Grupo Carso Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Carso stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. Grupo Carso has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
Grupo Carso Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Carso (GPOVY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.