Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Grupo Carso Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Carso stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. Grupo Carso has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Grupo Carso Company Profile

Read More

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

