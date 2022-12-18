Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $264.68 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

