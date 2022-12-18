Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in International Paper by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

IP opened at $35.61 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

