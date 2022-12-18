Short Interest in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expands By 10.9%

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $108.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.62.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,149,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,627,000 after purchasing an additional 722,496 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $35,112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after purchasing an additional 411,189 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

