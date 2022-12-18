SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

