Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 26,783 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up approximately 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,220,000 after acquiring an additional 328,332 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,307.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

