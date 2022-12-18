Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Update

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $90.10 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $162.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.