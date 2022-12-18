Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.22. The company has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

