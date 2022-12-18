Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,940,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 39,430,000 shares. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Arrival Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $0.22 on Friday. Arrival has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen cut shares of Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Arrival

About Arrival

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Arrival by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 123,233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arrival by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

