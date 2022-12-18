Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,940,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 39,430,000 shares. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Arrival Stock Down 11.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $0.22 on Friday. Arrival has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cowen cut shares of Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Institutional Trading of Arrival
About Arrival
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrival (ARVL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.