iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

INDY stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $827,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 31,420.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.