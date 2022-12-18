Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Allakos

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,984,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,999,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Stock Up 3.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $633.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.52. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

