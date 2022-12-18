Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Increases By 11.3%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

JUGG stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.