KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Up 10.6% in November

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,500 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 395,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,464,000 after purchasing an additional 218,551 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,048,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,736,000 after buying an additional 129,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,793,000 after buying an additional 195,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 42.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,297,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,132,000 after buying an additional 384,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $39.12 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

