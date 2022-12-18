Robert C. Goeltz II Sells 2,453 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,453 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $75,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.70. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,247 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 45.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 114.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 73,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 60.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.